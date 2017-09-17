Jharkhand has the resources to benefit from GST: Amit Shah

Ranchi : BJP National President Amit Shah (left) with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das in Ranchi. (PTI Photo) Ranchi : BJP National President Amit Shah (left) with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das in Ranchi. (PTI Photo)

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday assured the Federation of Jharkhand Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FJCCI) that the government was working to resolve the difficulties being experienced in filing of GST. He also said that Jharkhand and other Eastern states would be the biggest beneficiaries of GST.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said that there may be a few practical difficulties with GST, which the government was working to resolve, but in the long run, it was going to be extremely beneficial for the traders and the entire country. “The demand for GST was a long standing one. But the Congress could not get it implemented out of fear,” Shah said, according to an official statement.

BJP chief further added that, prior to 2014, nobody had any idea as to which direction the country was going in and people had several doubts. “During UPA, the Prime Minister was not considered a Prime Minister, while the ministers considered themselves to be the PM. The decisions regarding policies taken by him were consigned to the dustbin,” Shah said.

Maintaining that these three years of Modi government would be registered as a special period for the country in its history, Shah further added: “At the time, price rise was high; GDP was going downwards and fiscal deficit was beyond acceptable limits. The rupee was losing to dollar and India’s credibility in the world market had taken a hit; besides, there was huge corruption. Since PM Modi took over, India has developed in all directions and prices are at their lowest level.”

He said that the states in the West were developed as they were manufacturing states. “The states in the East had the resources and the raw materials to do so, but due to faulty policies of the previous governments, they remained consumer states. But the fact is that these states not only have the raw material and resources for manufacturing, but also a ready market,” he said. Shah also requested the Chamber to be in tune with the industrial policy of the Centre, while lauding the Jharkhand government for making good progress in various sectors of the industry.

