Jharkhand govt tables first supplementary demand for grants

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. (File Photo) Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. (File Photo)

Jharkhand government on Wednesday tabled the first supplementary demand for grants for the present financial year of Rs 1987.74 crore. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Saryu Roy placed the demand for grants on the second day of the monsoon session. The supplementary budget of Rs 1987.74 crore consists of mainly Rs 988.60 crore for the Central sponsored schemes in which the state government has to pay its share, said the minister.

Later, speaking to the media, Roy said that after the financial year 2013/14 this supplementary demand for grants is the lowest as the state government is focusing more on expenditure from its budget provisions passed during the budget session of the assembly in February this year.

He said that in the last fiscal the first supplementary demand for grants was to the tune of Rs 5452 crore. The government has spent 23 per cent of its budgetary allocations this year till date, he added.

