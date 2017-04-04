Jharkhand govt launches rice scheme for tribal families

Representational image. Representational image.

Nearly 70,000 families of Jharkhand’s primitive tribal groups (PTG) will get foodgrains at their doorsteps with the state government launching the “PTG Dakia Yojana”. Under the scheme, employees of Food and Civil Supplies Department would deliver a packet of 35 kg at the doorstep of these families every month.

The scheme was formally launched in Godda, Sahebganj and Palamu districts. While Welfare Minister Louis Marandi launched the scheme in Sunder Pahari block of Godda, Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh launched it in Barhet block of Sahebganj. Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi launched the scheme at Chainpur block headquarter in Palamu.

Officials said these three districts were chosen as they have relatively higher concentration of PTGs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now