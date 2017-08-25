Jharkhand govt forms commitee to consider changes in land sale

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today approved formation of a sub-committee which will consider ending the prevailing mandatory provision relating to sale-purchase of tribal land in single police station area in the state.

Jharkhand Social Welfare Minister Dr Luis Marandi will head the committee, an official release here. The committee will also look into the issue of selling non-adivasi land to non-adivasi for construction of house in Santhal Pargana region, it said.

A second committee, headed by Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda, has been set up. It will give report on reasons for the decline of tribals since 1947.

Meanwhile, the BJP welcomed the decision of setting up the two committees with its state unit spokesman Pratul Shahdeo saying the tribals for a long time have been raising the demand of scrapping of police station limit on sale-purchase of land.

Besides, he said, in Santhal Pargana even non-tribals cannot purchase land of non-tribals, a party release said. Shahdeo also welcomed the formation of the second committee, saying for the first time since Independence such a decision of forming such a committee has been taken.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App