Jharkhand govt approves retail sale of liquor

The Raghubar Das-led Jharkhand government on Wednesday passed an order approving the retail sale of liquor through a state owned beverage corporation that is already a liquor wholesaler. Some Opposition leaders criticised the move, saying the government was promoting liquor sale instead of moving towards prohibition.

Sources in the chief minister’s office and the excise department, however, said the move was made to control the liquor mafia. Revenue losses, officials said, would be reimbursed through increased revenue generated in the next financial year.

Liquor shop owners, whose licences were to lapse on March 31, have been allowed a four-month extension. The Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited (JSBCL) will start retailing liquor from August 1.

Excise Secretary Avinash Kumar said: “The move is experimental and is aimed at curbing illegal liquor sale in the state. For the time being, the licence-holder would continue to sell liquor for the next four months, by which time the JSBCL would be able to set up infrastructure, like identifying spaces and hiring people on allowances, to conduct its business.”

Kumar added that losses, pointed out by some finance department officials, would be reimbursed over the next financial year.

Additional Chief Secretary (finance) Amit Khare said: “We repeatedly raised concerns over certain issues related to financial losses in the month of March, like licence and application fees. The excise department assured us that all the losses would be reimbursed through additional revenue generated.”