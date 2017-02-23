Jharkhand govt approves retail sale of liquor

Liquor shop owners, whose licences were to lapse on March 31, have been allowed a four-month extension. Liquor shop owners, whose licences were to lapse on March 31, have been allowed a four-month extension.

The Raghubar Das-led Jharkhand government on Wednesday passed an order approving the retail sale of liquor through a state owned beverage corporation that is already a liquor wholesaler. Some Opposition leaders criticised the move, saying the government was promoting liquor sale instead of moving towards prohibition.

Sources in the chief minister’s office and the excise department, however, said the move was made to control the liquor mafia. Revenue losses, officials said, would be reimbursed through increased revenue generated in the next financial year.

The Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited will start retailing liquor from August 1. Excise Secretary Avinash Kumar said: “The move is experimental and is aimed at curbing illegal liquor sale in the state.”