Jharkhand Government working towards balanced, inclusive development: Governor

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the state government is working for the development, prosperity and betterment of every section and making efforts for a balanced and inclusive development. The state government has fulfilled its assurances, Murmu said while addressing the inaugural session of the Budget Session here.

The faith of the people on the state government has increased and the achievements attained by it were the proof, she said adding, the government ensured that the benefits of development touched every section of the society. She said people’s participation was kept as a central point between governance and government so that progress could happen as per their aspirations.

The ‘Jan Samvad’ and straight talk with the people have raised their faith on the government, Murmu said. The constructive support of the people to the government has helped in drawing a strong line of development in every sector, she said.

After creation of the government, policies were reviewed, resources were analysed and serious analysis was made on the challenges on the path of development, Murmu said. The government made necessary changes in earlier policies, framed new and development-oriented policies, making maximum reforms in work and strengthened the mechanism, the Governor said.

Prioritising its work, the government focused on clean and sensitive administration, people’s participation, cleanliness, eradication of corruption, smooth traffic, electricity, agriculture, irrigation education, health and women empowerment. As the state has a vast potential in development, the state government made necessary changes in industrial policy and single window system was introduced and simplified labour laws to prepare a positive environment, she said and added that the result got reflected in Jharkhand finishing at the top for the second consecutive year in labour reforms.

To attract investors, road shows were held through Momentum Jharkhand in the country and abroad and Jharkhand has entered a new industrial era through new policies and decisions, the Governor said. Reputed industries in the country and abroad have evinced interest to invest in Jharkhand and the state has got investment proposals worth crores of Rupees and MoUs have been done in this regard, Murmu said.

A Global Investor Summit would be held on February 16-17 in Ranchi, she said.