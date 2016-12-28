‘I have been a labourer, shudder when I see poverty, exploitation’: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express file photo by Subham Dutta) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express file photo by Subham Dutta)

Even as he claimed that his government has taken several important steps towards development of Jharkhand in the last two years, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Wednesday got emotional asking for forgiveness from the people if he has done something wrong. He also appealed to the people to bless him so that he doesn’t go wrong. Addressing mediapersons at his residence on the occasion of completion of two years in power, Das welcomed criticism from all, particularly the media, so that the flaws and shortcomings in governance could be ironed out.

Das, with his voice choking up, then said: “I ask for forgiveness if I had made any mistake in these two years. Main Jharkhand ki janta se aashirwaad maangta hoon ki galtee naa ho, janta humara bhagwaan hai, aur humara bhagwaan kaa aashirwaad mere saath rahega to aage galti nahin hogee (I appeal to Jharkhand’s people for their blessings, people are God and if their blessings are with me, I wouldn’t do anything wrong”).

Still emotional, Das also thanked his party for giving him, a labourer, a chance to be the top servant of the state. Later, to a query on him getting emotional, Das said that he remembered every bit of hard work that he had to do to survive. “Whenever I see scenes of exploitation and poverty in the state, I shudder because I remember the scenes when I was a labourer too.”

Clarifying the state government’s stance on the contentious issue of amendments in tenancy laws (CNT and SPT Acts), which have been opposed tooth and nail by the opposition, Das said: “We are actually the first government to think about the tribal. You must understand that a tribal, despite being the owner of the land, used to loose the safety provided by the CNT/SPT Acts, if he used the land for any other purpose than agriculture. In Ranchi itself, there are large tracts of land, which is owned by the tribal, but vested interests have taken over it through partnership. By allowing them to use for some commercial purposes under the CNT/SPT Acts, we have actually increased their utility and the owner will not have any risk of losing their land.”

He said that parties claiming to champion the cause of tribal were actually depriving them of their land for the past many years. Criticising opposition’s stance on the issue, Das asked: “Adivasi log kya khaali kuli, reza ka kaam aur murgi paalne ke liye paida liya hai kya (are tribal people born only for being labourers and rear chickens)? Can you name even one tribal entrepreneur? There is an entire generation of tribal ready to become leaders in their own fields. We have to help them.”

Earlier, Das warned the officials and employees that there was no room for complacency. “If you don’t want to work, you can leave the job,” declared Das. He further added that the state has attracted investment worth Rs 44,902 crores and, out of these, a major sector was textile. He added that a skill-based training programme across various sectors was being put in place. “By the time the factories would get ready, we would have trained man power. The youth and young women in our state would not have to go outside for jobs,” he said.

Das said that police and security forces have worked well to reduce the naxal threat to a large extent. “There are some criminal elements posing as naxals. The police have done well to tackle them. But, there is lot of work to be done, because, to attract tourists, safety is a must,” he said. He added that the state had the potential to develop fast citing how 34 panchayats in the state have become cashless ever since the mission was launched on December 2, post-demonetisation.

