Jharkhand government takes over retail liquor sale, opens 208 outlets

The state-owned Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited (JSBCL), which earlier handled the wholesale liquor business in the state, also takes over the retail sale from Tuesday. According to the excise department, 208 liquor shops have been opened and they will start functioning from August 1. The decision to this effect had been taken four months ago and licences held by private vendors expired on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, meanwhile, has indicated that the government would move towards complete prohibition in the state, albeit in a phased manner. The government has also announced a scheme to provide incentives to gram panchayats which declare themselves ‘liquor free’. Excise Secretary Avinash Kumar told mediapersons on Monday, “We have opened 208 liquor outlets. They will stay open from 1 pm to 10 pm in urban areas and noon to 8 pm in rural areas. JSBCL will handle the transportation, sale and cash collection.”

Kumar said the revenue target for this year (August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018) has been set at Rs 1,500 crore. Asked whether the target was feasible with only 200-odd outlets, Kumar said: “Revenues depend on sale and not on the number of outlets.” In the past, the revenue from liquor sale has barely crossed Rs 1,000 crore, even though the state had nearly 1,400 outlets.

Kumar also said strict watch would be kept to prevent to sale of illegal and spurious liquor. The CM on Monday issued a strict warning to officials regarding sale of illegal and spurious liquor. “Strict action would be taken against the officers-in-charge of the area from where such complaint or information is received,” he said in a statement.

At the state BJP’s executive committee meeting in Giridih on Sunday, Das indicated that the state government would move towards total prohibition. In a tweet, Das said: “Sharab-bandi par hamari sarkar bhi poori tarah sahmat hai, lekin ye prakriya dheere-dheere laagu kee jayegi (My government is completely in favour of prohibition; but it would be implemented gradually)”.

Before the end of the financial year in March, the government had decided to hand over retail liquor sale to JSBCL.

