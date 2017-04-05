Jharkhand: Goods train derails, affects traffic for at least six hours

A goods train derailed between Tankuppa and Bansinala railway station under Dhanbad Railway Division in Jharkhand on Wednesday but there was no report of any casualty, railway sources said. The derailment affected train movement for around six-hours on the grand chord line of East Central Railway.

Senior Divisional Rail Safety Officer (DSO) of Dhanbad Railway Division, P N Lal said two wagons of an empty goods train derailed around 6 am between Tankuppa and Bansinala railway on grand chord line. Lal, who himself rushed to the spot for restoration of rail traffic said the derailment affected train movement on both the up and down line but train services were completely restored around 12 noon.

There was no report of any casualty in the goods train derailment, railway sources said. Following the derailment of the goods train, several trains including New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani, New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani, Mumbai-Howrah Mail, Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi were stranded at Gaya and other railway stations.

Senior Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Dhanbad Railway Division, Sanjay Prasad said two trains Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express and Gaya-Asansol were cancelled due to derailment on grand chord line, while three other trains Delhi-Howrah Kalka Mail, Mumbai-Howrah Mail and Delhi-Sealdah Duranto were diverted to main line from Gaya.

