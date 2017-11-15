Jharkhand Foundation Day: President Ram Nath Kovind underlines state’s potential in sports, other fields

President Ram Nath Kovind with Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Jharkhand Chief Minsiter Raghbuar Das during state’s foundation day ceremony at Morhabadi grounds in Ranchi. (Source: PTI Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind with Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Jharkhand Chief Minsiter Raghbuar Das during state’s foundation day ceremony at Morhabadi grounds in Ranchi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Underlining the potential in the fields of sports, industries and agriculture of Jharkhand, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that the state has had a tradition of throwing up sporting talents and a populace known for hard work and simple nature could lead to development in various fields in the state.

Participating in the 17th Jharkhand Foundation Day celebrations in what was his maiden visit to the state after becoming President, Kovind said: The children here have so much talent that, if given best facilities, they would bring pride at the national and international level in many different games. Kovind recalled the contributions of Jaipal Singh Munda, the captain of the Olympic gold winning hockey team of 1928, cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni and ace archer Deepika Kumari.

Lauding the state government on various development programmes, Kovind also suggested that the experiences gained by Ram Krishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekanand, in the fields of implementing social programmes could be made use of by the state government. In many districts of Jharkhand, the Mission has carried out works in the fields of health, education and agriculture and many people have benefited from these. With the help of the experiences incurred by the Mission, many local programmes could be made more effective, he said.

Later, Kovind also attended a function at Yodaga Satsang Math, where he released the Hindi version of the dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna.

Kovind also inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme under which 57 lakh families would be covered for an insurance of Rs 2 lakh each for a total of 980 big and small ailments. Consultation, pathological tests and medicines would be provided free-of-cost to the beneficiaries at all government hospitals and empanelled private hospitals. The registered beneficiaries would also be able to avail of the facility in other states too. Besides, the long-pending 108 free medical emergency mobile van scheme was also launched today.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said on the occasion that it was for the people to ask themselves whether the government is caring for them. Main kuchh kahoonga to aapko lagega ki rajneeti ki baat hai. Lekin main chahta hoon ki aap swayam se poochhe kee aaj se dhai-teen saal pahle tak kisine garibi door karne ke koshish kee hai (I wouldn’t say anything, as you may think it is for political reasons. But I want to you ask yourself whether any government before this has tried to remove poverty), the CM said.

However, Das added that the path ahead was long, tough and full of obstacles, but he was determined to take the state to being among the best states in the country. We are already on the path of development. We have changed the image of the state from being a scam-ridden state to the one where there is no corruption at the top level. At the bottom level too, we are working hard and, if you have any complaint just inform the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Action is certain he said.

Das added that, in the past, Jharkhand was treated like a golden-egg laying hen – which was only exploited, while its people were left to fend for themselves. It was after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during whose tenure Jharkhand was created, and, now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that the state was witnessing a wave of development.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App