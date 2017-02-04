Jharkhand: Former Army doctor, witness to five suicides in family, dies

Nearly four months after five members of his family committed suicide before his eyes on October 9, former Army doctor Sukanta Sarkar died in the house of a relative late Thursday night. His last rites were performed Friday. Sarkar, who was in his late 60s, was reportedly keeping ill for quite some time. Following the incident, where he had stabbed himself several times with a kitchen knife, Sarkar had given a statement to the police from his hospital bed in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and later was admitted to a private hospital. Subsequently, he used to stay with his relative, a dentist, at his home in Tharapkhana area of the city. Efforts to reach his relative did not yield results.

Police said the probe in the case was all but over, as the Forensic Sciences Laboratory reports were still awaited. In late October, the police had also got permission from the court to conduct a narco-analysis test on Sarkar, as it felt that a few questions were yet to be answered. “The order was not carried out. Most of the manual investigation in the case had already been completed; only the FSL reports were awaited,” said DSP (Sadar) Vikas Chandra Srivastava.

Five persons, who were found dead on October 9, were Anjana (Sarkar’s wife), Sameer (Sarkar’s son), Sameer’s daughter Samita (aged seven), Sarkar’s nephew’s wife Momita and her daughter Sumita (aged five). The children were given injections by their parents, who then gave the injections to each other. The injections, which contained lethal medicines, caused their deaths in sleep. In the early hours of October 10, Sarkar then stabbed himself several times. However, he was found surviving in the afternoon, when the incident was found out.

Sarkars had blamed their daughter-in-law Madhumita (Momita’s sister) of having traumatised them while threatening to foist false cases of dowry-related harassment and send them to jail. Sarkars, who used to live in Noida, had come to the relative’s apartment in Kokar area of the city on October 6. They also visited a psychiatrist for help, besides writing a complaint to the police saying they feared they might be implicated in a false case by their Madhumita.

