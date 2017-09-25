Jharkhand fire: Toll rises to nine, CM orders probe by DIG and Divisional Commissioner

The damaged fire-crackers factory where blaze caused by a massive explosion in Kumardubi village under Barsole police station area at Baharagora in Jharkhand on Sunday. PTI The damaged fire-crackers factory where blaze caused by a massive explosion in Kumardubi village under Barsole police station area at Baharagora in Jharkhand on Sunday. PTI

The toll in the fire that broke out in a village under Barasol police station area of East Singhbhum district on Sunday evening has gone up to nine. The victims included two women and a two-year-old child. At least 25 people have been injured in the incident. The police said that at least one truck of explosives, used for manufacturing crackers, have been recovered from the spot and were being carefully disposed of.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims. Besides, an inquiry by Divisional Commissioner (Kolhan) and DIG (Kolhan) has been set up. The panel has been asked to inquire into, apart from other things, the role of the local police and administration officials and recommend requisite action.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the house of Durgapado Santra in Kumardubi village last evening. The three-storey house came down under the impact of the explosion that took place after the fire; which started from the fire-crackers; and then reached a cooking gas cylinder. Following the explosion, the house collapsed, while fire spread to some of the nearby houses.

DIG (Kolhan) Saket Kumar Singh said, “The main damage was inside the house itself. Nearby areas were not heavily damaged. We have recovered large amount of explosives used for manufacturing crackers. We are disposing it of carefully in small piles. It may take a couple of days. He added that one of the women was from Santara’s family. He escaped as he was outside the house, said the official.”

Singh said that the probe related to Santara’s involvement in illegal cracker manufacturing will be probed in detail. Reportedly, Santara had amassed wealth in the last few years by selling crackers. An FIR under various sections has been registered at Barasol police station. Santara and a few others have been named in the incident. A detailed probe is on, said SP (Rural) Prabhat Kumar.

