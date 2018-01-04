Jharkhand: Father-son duo held for allegedly killing daughter, cops recover axe used in murder

DSP (Ghatshila) Ajit Kumar Vimal said: “Interrogation revealed that Jagdish, who worked as a mason, had gone for work on January 1. In the evening, he got a call from the father of the boy, with whom his daughter was allegedly in love.” DSP (Ghatshila) Ajit Kumar Vimal said: “Interrogation revealed that Jagdish, who worked as a mason, had gone for work on January 1. In the evening, he got a call from the father of the boy, with whom his daughter was allegedly in love.”

A 55-year-old man has been arrested by the East Singhbhum police for allegedly killing his 18-year-old daughter over an alleged love affair with a boy from another community. His son, who allegedly helped him in the crime, has also been arrested. The police have recovered the axe used in the crime, which took place on January 1.

According to the police, a missing complaint was lodged by Jagdish Mahato, a mason living in Pairagudi village under Ghaludih police station area of East Singhbhum district, on January 2 evening saying his 18-year-old daughter Niyati Mahato, a student of B.Com-I in Ghatshila College, had gone missing since January 1.

Around the same time, the police got a call about a young girl’s body being found next to a river bank at some distance from Pairagudi village. The body was identified as that of Niyati. The police started questioning the father and his 22-year-old son Raj Kishore Mahato following which they allegedly confessed to having killed the girl. At their instance, the police recovered the axe from his house, which had been washed by Jagdish. The two were arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail.

DSP (Ghatshila) Ajit Kumar Vimal said: “Interrogation revealed that Jagdish, who worked as a mason, had gone for work on January 1. In the evening, he got a call from the father of the boy, with whom his daughter was allegedly in love. The father asked him to take his daughter back home, as she had apparently reached the boy’s home in a bid to get married.”

Jagdish then took a train to reach his home and asked his wife to hand him the axe. “The accused has told us that he reached home and asked wife for the axe, as he was angry over humiliation he would suffer because his daughter has run away to marry a man from other community. When the wife refused to give him the axe, he found it on his own and asked his son, Raj Kishore, to take him to the boy’s house, located at walking distance from their house. He got Niyati to sit on the bike and directed his son to drive towards the bank of a small river, nearby. When he reached there, he asked his son to wait and forced his daughter to walk with him some distance, where he hit her several times with the axe, he was carrying,” said Vimal.

After killing Niyati, her father returned home with son and told his wife that he has killed his daughter. On January 2, he went to work as usual. In the evening, he took his son along to Ghaludih police station to lodge a missing complaint, the police said. “He also burnt his bloodstained clothes,” said Vimal.

Vimal said that the young man, aged 22, who is pursuing graduation, with whom the girl was allegedly in love, has given the statement that she was just a good acquaintance, who would often visit her home because she was friendly with his sister. On January 1, she was invited to his sister’s birthday, the police said.

