Jharkhand: Elderly couple killed on suspicion of being involved in witchcraft

An elderly couple was murdered by two of their village mates on suspicion of being involved in witchcraft in Jharkhand’s Khunti district. According to the police, the incident occurred late on Friday night. The family members of the victims informed the police next evening. The police reached the village on Sunday and arrested two of the accused following questioning late in the evening.

The police said Bali Munda (50) and his wife Sumi Devi (46), residents of Burudih hamlet of Sau Marang Bera village under Arki police station area, lived with his son and his wife. They were involved in agriculture. The incident came to light when Demka Munda, son of Bali, reached the police station late Saturday evening.

“Demka told us that the family was preparing to sleep after dinner, when two persons, later identified as Baga Munda and Lita Munda, both in their 30s, barged into their homes. They targeted the old couple with blunt objects. When Demka intervened, he and his wife too were attacked,” said a police officer.

Demka and his wife escaped in the forests and stayed there through the night for fear of being killed. In the morning, they returned to the village and narrated the incident to the village pradhan. A meeting was held and, finally, they decided that the matter should be reported to the police.

“We have arrested Baga and Lita, both of whom are distant relatives. During interrogation, they have told us that they suspected the couple of indulging in witchcraft. Baga’s son had been ill for the past some time, while Lita had developed a skin disease. Both of them discussed among themselves that they needed to get rid of the old couple. And hence they attacked them,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Khunti), Ranbir Singh. Further probe is on.