Jharkhand: Dentist calls up BJP MLA’s wife by mistake, lands in jail for ‘abusive extortion’ demand

A dentist has landed up in jail for making a call, allegedly demanding Rs 25 lakh in extortion and using abusive language, to the wife of Dhulu Mahto, BJP MLA from Baghmara in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. The police said the incident appeared to be a freak case in which the accused got into an argument and used abusive language, without realising that he may have dialed a wrong number.

According to police, Dhulu’s wife Savitri Devi lodged a complaint with Barora police station in Dhanbad a couple of days ago, alleging that a person had called on her number and demanded Rs 25 lakh, while threatening to eliminate the family if the same was not paid. The caller allegedly used abusive language. The call was made on the night of December 31. The complainant also said that the accused called up a couple of times later also.

“We have traced the number and the accused, identified as Dr Avinash Gupta, who is a dentist in Koderma district, has been arrested. The phone and the SIM from which the call was made have been seized. During initial interrogation, he has confessed to have made the alleged call. He has been sent to jail. Further probe is on to investigate the exact reason behind the incident. However, there is no evidence of any previous dispute with the MLA or his wife,” said Officer-in-charge (Barora) Praveen Kumar.

A senior police official said that the accused appeared to have made a mistake by calling up the MLA’s wife and getting into an argument. “It seems possible that he wanted to get in touch with somebody else but dialed a wrong number, and then, without verifying the person on the other side got into an argument and demanded the money. He was not in an inebriated state, when he made that call. So far, there is no evidence of the accused having monetary dispute with anybody. We are investigating further,” he said.

