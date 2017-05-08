Jharkhand demands air intel, madrasa-modernisation for tackling naxalism

Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand(Express File Photo) Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand(Express File Photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has asked the Centre to establish Air Surveillance Unit in Ranchi and modernisation of madrasas in the state to combat naxalism. Speaking at the meeting of the chief ministers of naxal-affected states here, he also said the Integrated Action Plan, which focuses on the creation of public infrastructure and services in naxal-affected regions, should be re-introduced.

The CM also raised “issues” which found brief mention in the speech of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In bulleted-points, Das presented the “issues related to Government of India for effective conduct of anti-naxal operations in Jharkhand”.

He sought modernisation of madarsas in Pakur and Sahebganj districts which have been affected by the activities of People’s Front of India (PFI), a naxal group.

“Waiver of amount raised by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for their deployment in anti-naxal operations, considering the fact that it is a national problem and also keeping in view the financial status of the state,” he suggested.

Other points raised by him included support under Special Infrastructure Scheme for upgrading the infrastructure for special forces in Jharkhand.

He also sought establishment of full office of Narcotics Bureau of India to tackle increasing problem of poppy cultivation, relaxation in rules for central schemes and establishment of Enforcement Directorate office in Ranchi to expedite seizure of naxal properties.

