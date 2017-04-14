Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das’s brother booked

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das’s brother and some other relatives have been booked for allegedly thrashing and misbehaving with women relatives of an accused in a harassment case in Jamshedpur district. The harassment case was lodged on the complaint of a relative of Moolchand Sahu, Das’s brother. Last week she accused her neighbour Heera Singh (30) of harassment. Heera was arrested on Sunday.

According to members of the Sikh community, to which Heera belongs, Sahu, his relatives and supporters reached the police station and beat up the accused on Sunday. No formal complaint was lodged in this regard.

On Monday evening, members of the Sikh community allegedly pelted the woman complainant’s house with stones.

Two cross FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a Sikh delegation met CM Das over the issue. DIG (Kolhan Range) Prabhat Kumar said: “Both the FIRs allege harassment and misbehaviour with their respective family members, including women. Probe is on.”

