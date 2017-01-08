Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das to formally inaugurate three-day ‘Prakash Parv’

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will formally inaugurate a three-day ‘Prakash Parv’ marking the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh at Gopal Maidan in Bistupur on Monday. Stage is all set to host the Prakash Parv to be organized by the Jharkhand Art, Culture and Tourism Ministry jointly with the Central Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, said the Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop T Mathew.

Addressing a press conference at the venue, they said the three-day festival will start with Horse riding show by a team from Punjab at Armoury Ground. The three-day Prakash Parv will witness cultural programmes, from Gatka (a self-defence show) to Kirtan exhibiting the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.

An all religion prayer would also be organized at Michael John auditorium on the concluding day, he said. Over 50,000 people from across Jharkhand are likely to participate in the three-day event. About the security arrangement for the event, Mathew said adequate security arrangement has been made for the three-day Prakash Parv. Apart from the district police force, he said around 500 police personnel have already arrived from other districts to maintain law and order.