Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das regrets failure to attract tourists

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday said that the state was blessed with immense tourism potential and therefore should find a place on the world tourism map.

Das regretted that although the state had tourism potential more than Gujarat and Kerala, it failed to adequately attract tourists.

Das asked tourism department officials to concentrate on circuits like Tarapith-Maluti-Basukinath-Deoghar circuit, Bodhgaya-Itkhori circuit, Ranchi-Rajarappa circuit and Ghatsila-Dimna-Dalma-Chandil circuit, an official release said here.

Calling for development of Anjanidham in Gumla, the birth place of Hanuman, Das directed tourism officials to connect with tourism sector specialists and said Rajarappa temple should be developed on the pattern of Vaishno Devi.

He also proposed that to create awareness about tourism in Jharkhand, every year “Jan Jatiya Mahatsov” (tribal festival)’ be organised and tribals all over the country be invited.

