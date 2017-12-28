Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on three years of his govt: Still dealing with legacy issues

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. Express archive photo Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. Express archive photo

Speaking on completion of three years of his government, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday said that systems required to be put in place for streamlining progress were being put in place, even as the state was still dealing with legacy issues of 14 years before his government took over. Das said that there were shortcomings and corruption at lower levels was being removed. He added that at least 10 years for a state from transforming from an undeveloped state to a developed state, for which the endeavour is on.

Das said: “If the systems are in place and functional, then whether I am there or not, it won’t affect the pace of development. That is what we are working on. There are deficiencies in the system, which creates problems. Once the systems are put in place, the problems go away. It is important to note what we inherited three years ago, to make an assessment of how far we have come and where we are headed.”

Later, replying to a query, Das said: “We want quality education. But when I took over (three years ago), bench and desks were available in only 7,000-odd schools out of a total of 38,000. And only 10,000 had power. In the last three years, we have taken this number to around 27,000 and almost all schools are about to get electrified. Jab bench-desk bhi nahin rahega to quality kahan se expect karenge (when even bench-desk is not available, how can you expect quality).”

Das added that the government was also focusing on higher education. “In the 67 years, we have only three Universities. In the last three years, we have got six more under process. A secretary level officer is now heading the higher education department, and it has done lot of work with speed,” said Das.

Adding that the government was focusing on skill development and capacity building, Das said: “My aim is to ensure that the youth of this state stop migrating to other states in search for job. In the next two-three years, we are going to have a huge demand for textile sector. Master trainers for things like bee-keeping, poultry etc are being trained and they, in turn, will train the young men and women in their own villages.” On the occasion, Jhar Madhu, an initiative for producing and marketing locally-made honey through self-help groups and selling them in foreign countries was also launched.

Das also insisted that one of the biggest decisions to have helped the people of the state was declaring the domicile policy. “We have got more than one lakh appointments made to government posts. Another 50,000 is due by June 2018. And out of this, around 95 per cent, of the appointments are of local people,” he said.

To a query on why naxalism has not yet been wiped off by 2017-end, a target set last year by the government, Das said: “We always keep our aim high. Lot of work has been done in this regard. In the next few months, we will be able to rid the state of it completely. Had it not been for the hard work of security forces and the state police, we would not have had the atmosphere for investment.” He thanked the cops, “from a constable to the DGP”, for their hard work.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, the Leader of Opposition and Acting Chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Hemant Soren, dismissed the claims of the state government as “hero in advertisement, zero in implementation”. He warned of an unprecedented movement against the government, which was following anti-people policies and favouring only a few corporate.

