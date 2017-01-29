Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jamshedpur

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was in the steel city to attend the oufit’s North East workers meet. (Representational Image) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was in the steel city to attend the oufit’s North East workers meet. (Representational Image)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was in the steel city to attend the oufit’s North East workers meet. The Chief Minister flew to Jamshedpur from Ranchi this evening and was closeted with Bhagwat for around 20 minutes before he returned to the Jharkhand capital.

BJP Jharkhand unit spokesman Rajesh Shukla confirmed the meeting and said it was a courtesy visit as “Bhagwatji is in the city for the last four days” to attend the RSS North East workers meet. Earlier, on Saturday, former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda had an informal meeting with the RSS chief.