Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das directs officials to take action against 634 shell companies

Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Kolkata to attend a media interaction on the upcoming business summit in Jharkhand. Express photo by Subham Dutta. Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Kolkata to attend a media interaction on the upcoming business summit in Jharkhand. Express photo by Subham Dutta.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday directed Chief Secretary to take strong action against shell companies that have already been struck-off from the list of registered companies by the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry. A total of 634 such companies, spread across different districts, have been identified and de-listed by the Centre, the government said.

According to an official communication, Das directed CS Rajbala Verma to take action against the identified shell companies. “While genuine companies and firms are welcome to function and set-up business in Jharkhand, the shell companies, which are a front for illegal transactions, have no place in the state,” the CM said, as per the statement. Following the direction, Verma has written a letter to all the Deputy Commissioners to take requisite action. “The DCs have been asked to write to the banks concerned for taking action like seizing funds of these companies existing in their respective districts and ensure that their certificates and other authorisations are not used illegally, as these companies have already been de-listed by the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry,” said the statement.

Further, the DCs have been asked to identify and take custody of the immovable properties of these companies, wherever found. An action-taken report would have to be submitted within 15 days, said officials.

According to official figures, maximum number of shell companies, 214, existed in Ranchi district. Among other districts, Jamshedpur had 151, Dhanbad had 55 and Hazaribagh had 51 districts. Also, Bokaro had 37 such companies registered, while Deoghar had 25. Palamu (21), Giridih (17), Chaibasa (11) and Godda (10) were some of the other districts in which shell companies were registered.

The central government has, in the last year, de-listed over two lakh shell companies in the country in a bid to clean up the economy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd