Jharkhand CM congratulates PM Modi on completing 3 years

Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand (Express File Photo) Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand (Express File Photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues on completion of three years in office.”On behalf of the people of Jharkhand, I congratulate the prime minister and his Cabinet ministers on completion of three years,” Das told reporters here.

“I can tell that maximum people admit that the country is secure under the leadership of Modi,” the Jharkhand chief minister said. The country’s economic growth matched that of America and China in the last three years while initiatives have been taken for the youth, the poor, dalits, farmers and women to make them empowered, the chief minister said.

Doubling farmers’ income, implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, which would change the life of farmers were the other achievements, he added. Das also stated that no minister of the Narendra Modi government faced any corruption charge during the three years.

The central government should also be given credit for having made development an issue, the chief minister said. Even the prime minister’s mantra is “together with all, development for all”, Das said. The prime minister has also focussed on women and children and implemented programmes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Sukanya Samriddhi, Das said.

Providing LPG cylinder to the poor, empowering women, creating self-help groups, promoting women’s literacy and making them economically strong were notable achievements made in the last three years, Das said.

Similarly, for the poor there is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, according to which, by 2022 nobody should remain homeless in the country and both the Centre and the state governments are working in that area, he said.

Another important achievement in the three years of rule is passing of GST that would strengthen the economy in the coming times and increase revenue of the country and states, Das said. The country was also moving towards digital India and cashless India and moving towards a digital society, he said.

The foundations of Make in India, Skill India, Startup India and such programmes laid during the three years would open employment opportunities for the youth, he said. The prime minister, Das said, has enabled crores of people, who did not have bank accounts, open pass books under the ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’.

The prime minister also set up SIT against black money, Das said. Budget allocations have been made for the tribals, the deprived, the poor and the minorities, Das said.

“Even now much work has to be done and the central government is working towards that endeavour”, Das said.

