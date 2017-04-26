Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das acquitted in code violation cases

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was on Wednesday acquitted in three cases of violation of model code of conduct filed against him during the 2009 Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls.

The cases were filed against Das and others in Bistupur and Sidgora police station areas here on the charge of hoisting party flag and banners, and opening a party office without prior permission of the authorities.

The chief minister and other accused were on Wednesday present before Chief Judicial Magistrate G K Tiwari in connection with a case of pasting posters without permission for an election programme in Bistupur police station area on November 7, 2009.

The cjm acquitted them due to lack of evidence.

Judicial Magistrate S N Limay acquitted Raghubar Das and local BJP leader Chandrasekhar Mishra in a case of violation of the model code of conduct and on the charge of disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

The two were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In the third case, Das was booked for opening a party office without prior permission of the authorities.

He was acquitted in this case also for lack of evidence.

