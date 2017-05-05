Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das announces additional money for construction of toilets

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that the state government would give additional Rs 5,000 for every toilet to be constructed for physically challenged people. The additional amount would be given so that the toilets would be constructed as per the convenience of physically challenged people, Das said during a seminar organised by Drinking Water and Sanitation department in Ranchi.

The chief minister also urged the people to help the state government to make urban areas of the state free from open defecation by October this year.

The state government will introduce “Swachch Vidyalay Puraskar” in which Rs one lakh would be awarded to schools for maintaining cleanliness.

The award would be given every three months, an official release quoted the Chief Minister Raghubar as saying.

