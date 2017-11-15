Jharkhand celebrates 17th statehood day, President Kovind remembers tribal leader Birsa Munda

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pays respect to Birsa Munda. (Source: Twitter) Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pays respect to Birsa Munda. (Source: Twitter)

Jharkhand will celebrate its 17th Statehood day on Wednesday. Carved out of Southern Bihar in 2000, the state has been at the centre of Naxalite-Maoist insurgency and also accounts for at least 40 per cent of India’s mineral resources. Every year, the state celebrates its foundation day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, who was an important figure in the history of the Indian independence movement.

Birsa Munda, also known as Bhagwan Birsa, was born on November 15, 1875 in Ulihatu region of Jharkhand. Munda played an important role in achieving independence for tribal people who were dominated by the British and their exploitative policies. He fought for the tribals’ natural right over forests and land that the British acquired from them. He was captured by British authorities and died in prison at a young age of 25.

The formation of Jharkhand was considered a big achievement for the tribal people of the region who had been agitating for statehood for several years. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babulal Marandi was the state’s first chief minister while Prabhat Kumar was its first Governor.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be in Ranchi today to launch, inaugurate and deliver various welfare schemes on the occasion. The President took to his Twitter account today to pay his tribute to Birsa Munda. “Tributes to freedom fighter and national hero ‘Dharti Aba’ Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. I am happy to be visiting Jharkhand on this day,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who just returned from the ASEAN summit, also congratulated the people of the state on their statehood day. “Greetings to the people of Jharkhand on their statehood day. I pray that Jharkhand continues to scale new heights of progress and prosperity,” he tweeted.

Remembering Birsa Munda, Modi tweeted, “I bow to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his Jayanti. His indomitable courage is a source of motivation,” and shared an animated video about the tribal leader. Modi further said that his government was working towards empowering tribal communities. “Inspired by the life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, we are working towards empowerment of our tribal communities, who are India’s pride,” he tweeted.

The state government will also showcase the development done by the Raghubar Das regime during the last two and a half years in the Jharkhand Foundation Day function to be held in Ranchi on Wednesday.

