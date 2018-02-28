Jharkhand: CBI registers FIR against firm for loan siphoning, loss more than Rs 6 crore

As on September 30, 2016, the total loss caused to the bank was Rs 6.77 crore. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) As on September 30, 2016, the total loss caused to the bank was Rs 6.77 crore. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

THE CBI on Tuesday registered an FIR against a private company and their directors, besides an empanelled valuer of a public sector bank for allegedly siphoning off loan amount and causing loss of more than Rs 6 crore. The private company is based in Chandil (Jamshedpur) and has business interests in Gaya, including a proposed five-star hotel in Bodh Gaya.

According to CBI sources, the FIR has been registered against M/s Ramnandi Estates Private Limited, a part of Ramnandi Group of companies. The FIR names its directors Gopal Akhouri, Sangeeta Akhouri, Nishant Akhouri and Nitesh Akhouri besides Sanjay Kumar, the empanelled valuer of Corporation Bank.

The FIR was registered under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) of the IPC. Official sources said it was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Assistant General Manager of Corporation Bank’s Zonal Branch in Patna.

According to the complaint, Ramnandi Estates was sanctioned a loan of Rs 6.38 crore to set up a showroom and service centre with a working capital of Rs 3.59 lakh on March 11, 2014, from the Patna Zonal Office of the Corporation Bank.

The complainant said the valuer, Sanjay Kumar, had filed enhanced reports on the basis of which the working capital was enhanced to Rs 7.6 crore in August 2015.

On September 3, 2016, the company defaulted in loan repayment, leading to it being declared Non-Performing Asset. As on September 30, 2016, the total loss caused to the bank was Rs 6.77 crore.

According to the complaint, an amount of Rs 4.27 crore was also siphoned off from the borrower’s account to the account of M/s Bansi Dhar and sons; Bansi Dhar being father of Gopal Akhouri. All the four directors named in the FIR were also the guarantors of the loan.

