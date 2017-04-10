Jharkhand bypolls: JMM bastion records 72 per cent turnout

Littipara, a JMM stronghold that BJP is trying to win, voted peacefully and clocked 72 per cent voting in the Assembly bypoll. The final figure may go up.

In 2014 Assembly elections, Littipara, which has a high concentration of tribals in the backward Santhal Pargana region, recorded 75 per cent voting.

The seat fell vacant following the death of JMM MLA Anil Murmu on January 17.

The BJP, trying to make inroads into Santhal Pargana, has run a high-voltage campaign, pitching itself as the party that would bring development. “A BJP win will open the region for the party as it would send a signal that a JMM bastion has been breached,” said a party leader.

While the BJP said it was confident of winning the poll, the JMM accused the state government of abusing the machinery. It also levelled allegations of malfunctioning EVMs at various places. However, no such complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission.

The BJP has fielded state vice-president and former JMM leader Hemlal Murmu against Simon Marandi, a local face who was with the BJP before joining the JMM just before the bypoll.

JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said: “JMM is confident that people will reject the BJP.”

