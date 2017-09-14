Jharkhand BJP unit gears up for Amit Shah’s three-day visit beginning Friday

Bharatiya Janata Party National president Amit Shah waves at Ahmedabad airport ahead of Youth Samelan on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Bharatiya Janata Party National president Amit Shah waves at Ahmedabad airport ahead of Youth Samelan on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

BJP national president Amit Shah will arrive on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, where he will be interacting with party workers, office-bearers, intellectuals and members of the industry. He will also be launching a couple of state government programmes. Party officials claimed that they were trying to keep things simple. However, they were sure that the grassroots workers will get galvanised due to his visit.

Addressing a media conference in Ranchi on Thursday, senior BJP leader and MP from Chatra Sunil Singh said that there were over 45 lakh members of the BJP. He said the organisation needs to expand and be strengthened in order to execute the development programmes of the state and the Centre in a much better manner.

With media reports saying that the state guest house is being spruced up for his stay, Singh asserted that Shah always prefers staying at the party office. “He will stay in the party office. While devising a programme, several things are considered,” he said.

During his stay, Shah will participate in a ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mela’ in Ranchi, apart from visiting Ulihatu, the native village of tribal icon Birsa Munda, in neighbouring Khunti district. He will also release a collection of selected works of Deen Dayal Upadhyay. A visit to the city’s RSS office is also scheduled, where he will be interacting with the office-bearers.

While Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had earlier announced that a human chain would be formed from the airport to the BJP office, Singh said that no such programme has been finalised. “In fact, we have urged the airport authorities and the district administration that common people should not be inconvenienced. Our president will be welcomed when he walks out into the airport porch and very small number of people will be allowed to go inside,” he said.

Singh also rejected the allegation by state Congress that public money was being spent for the visit of a political party head. “It is true that we are working in coordination. But it is wrong to suggest that public fund is being spent for the visit. Also, it does not befit those who are making such allegations, as people know how deep they were involved in looting public money,” he said.

