Jharkhand: BJP Lohardaga district leader Pankaj Gupta shot dead

A Special Investigating Team (SIT), led by SP (Rural) Ajit Peter Dungdung, has been constituted and five teams formed to unravel the case. (Representational Image) A Special Investigating Team (SIT), led by SP (Rural) Ajit Peter Dungdung, has been constituted and five teams formed to unravel the case. (Representational Image)

Treasurer of BJP’s Lohardaga district unit, Pankaj Gupta, was shot dead at an eatery in Nagri police station area of Ranchi on Sunday. The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the assailants with the help of CCTV footages.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT), led by SP (Rural) Ajit Peter Dungdung, has been constituted and five teams formed to unravel the case.

Initial investigation revealed that Gupta came to Nagri in connection with a plot of land he bought some time ago. However, the police said the exact reason behind his killing was yet to be ascertained.

According to police, Gupta, who was in his 40s and lived at Shastri Chowk in Lohardaga, took a train and reached Piska-Nagri station around 8.30 am. He then reached an eatery near the station. CCTV footage and some pictures released by police show Gupta waiting at the hotel when two persons — one of them wearing a helmet — approach him from behind. One of them fires, hitting Gupta on his neck. Then the person wearing the helmet fires a shot and both flee. “It has come to light that Gupta bought a small plot near the station. He was getting a boundary constructed around it. We will check his call records and also investigate if he had enemies in Lohardaga,” said a police officer.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has expressed anguish at the incident and directed officials to unravel the case at the earliest.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App