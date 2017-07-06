Jharkhand BJP claims two former CMs bought tribal land illegally

The party has also alleged that Babulal Marandi bought land on Harmu bypass in Ranchi and runs a restaurant, Kavs, on it. The party has also alleged that Babulal Marandi bought land on Harmu bypass in Ranchi and runs a restaurant, Kavs, on it.

The ruling BJP in Jharkhand has accused two top Opposition leaders of acquiring tribal agricultural land and put it to commercial use in violation of laws. The party claimed former CMs Hemant Soren of JMM and Babulal Marandi of (JVM-P) — who, then with the BJP, was the state’s first CM — had bought property in violation of Chhota-nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act and Santh-al Paragana Tenancy (SPT) Act.

The two parties denied the allegations and asked the state government to proceed as per the law. JVM spokesperson Saroj Singh alleged that BJP has resorted to “such tactics” because the party is “on the back foot on the issue of amendments in the CNT-SPT Acts”.

State BJP vice-president Aditya Sahu, who on Wednesday held the fifth media conferences since July 1, alleged that Hemant Soren and his brothers Durga and Basant bought 1.5 acres in Govindpur area of Dhanbad in 2006 for Rs 2.75 lakh, against the market rate of “crores”. He said, “They showed their occupation as agriculturists.”

The party has also alleged that Babulal Marandi bought land on Harmu bypass in Ranchi and runs a restaurant, Kavs, on it. JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “We are waiting for their innings (government) to end. Then we will begin batting. We will answer their accusations.” JVM’s Saroj Singh, said, “The government should investigate all cases and take whatever action is legally required. We are open to any scrutiny.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App