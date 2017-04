Altogether 68 per cent polling was registered in by-election to Littipara Assembly constituency amidst tight security, officials said. Polling was conducted peacefully.

Ten contestants including BJP’s Hemlal Murmu and JMM’s Simon Marandi fought in the by-poll. The by-election to Littipara Assembly seat was necessitated following the passing away of JMM MLA Anil Murmu on January 17.

