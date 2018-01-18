Jharkhand: Area commander of spinter maoist group killed in encounter, search ops underway

It is suspected that some other members of the splinter group could have been injured. (Picture for representational purpose) It is suspected that some other members of the splinter group could have been injured. (Picture for representational purpose)

An area commander of Maoist splinter group was killed in an encounter with the Jharkhand police late Wednesday night under Sadar police station area of Latehar district. The police said that they have recovered around 10 firearms and search operations were going on.

According to the police, a joint team of the district police and Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) had launched a search operation in Jer hills under Sadar police station area on Tuesday, following information about the movement of a squad of Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter Maoist outfit, being led by Guddu Yadav. On Tuesday night, the forces could not trace the group.

However, they got information about their movement again on Wednesday afternoon and a search operation was launched. Late evening, the joint team came across the group and an exchange of fire took place.

“A search operation was mounted this morning, which led to the recovery of a body. It was identified as that of Guddu Yadav, a resident of Kui village under Manika police station area. He had four cases in Chandwa and Manika area,” said a police officer.

In the past couple of years, Yadav had been involved in extracting levy and was active primarily in the north-Latehar area.

Latehar Superintendent of Police Prashant Anand said “We have recovered around 10 arms and ammunition, besides some mobile phones. It is suspected that some other members of the splinter group could have been injured. A search operation is on.”

Police sources said that an AK-47, four American-made rifles, one INSAS rifle, among others were recovered.

