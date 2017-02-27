Jharkhand: AJSU leader held in Koderma for being involved in illegal liquor trade

A leader of All-Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), an ally in the BJP-led government, was arrested by the Koderma police for allegedly being involved in illegal liquor trade on Sunday. The police said he was involved in pushing illegal liquor into Bihar across the border in large numbers, besides sending it to various places in Jharkhand. According to the police, Sanjay Yadav, incharge of Koderma assembly constituency for AJSU, was held when he was on his way to Hazaribagh. Some SIM cards, ATM and around Rs 80,000 in cash were recovered from him. The car in which he was travelling was also seized.

Yadav’s involvement in illegal liquor trade had come to light following a few seizures in Bihar post-prohibition. A joint team of the Bihar STF and Nawada police had also raided his premises in Tilayya area of Koderma district on January 14. Two persons were also arrested. The Bihar police had seized more than 1,400 cartons of illegal IMFL from his premises. Following the seizures, the Koderma police had also registered an FIR in this regard.

Subsequently, the Koderma police carried out another raid at three different premises of Yadav and seized more than 3,000 cartons of illegal liquor on January 26. A large number of these consignments were hidden in a huge hay stack.

During initial interrogation, Yadav claimed that he got into the illegal liquor trade after Bihar imposed complete prohibition in April, last year. “We have not been able to interrogate him in detail. We will be taking him on remand. However, from the modus operandi he had adopted, it appears that it was not a new gang. He had well-settled mechanism working and was creating nuisance in various places of Bihar and Jharkhand. We are trying to ascertain his previous antecedents,” said Koderma Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha.

Police officials said that, apart from stocking illegal liquor adjacent to his house, Yadav had also used another house where he used to keep the illegal stock. He used to procure them from Punjab and Haryana, the police said.

Yadav also had more than 20 cases of dacoity, rioting, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and cheating etc registered against him since 2002. “But he was acquitted in most of the cases a few years ago. That is why he was actively involved in politics,” said an official.