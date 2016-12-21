Jharkhand: 4 panchayats become cashless

The villages that have been declared cashless are Dugdha (West) and Dugdha (South) in Bokaro district; Kasida and Dharam Bahal in Ghatshila Block of East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur). The villages that have been declared cashless are Dugdha (West) and Dugdha (South) in Bokaro district; Kasida and Dharam Bahal in Ghatshila Block of East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur).

The Jharkhand government Tuesday claimed that at least four panchayats in two districts have become cashless. The state government had launched an ambitious “Mission Cashless Jharkhand” programme to shift the state to cashless platform on December 2.

Holding a meeting with the village heads of all the four panchayats through video-conferencing, Chief Minister Raghubar Das congratulated them and also announced Rs 1 lakh each as incentive to them.

The villages that have been declared cashless are Dugdha (West) and Dugdha (South) in Bokaro district; Kasida and Dharam Bahal in Ghatshila Block of East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur).