Jharkhand: 4 of family found dead, asphyxiation suspected

Four members of a family were found dead and three others were found unconscious in a house under Sadar police station area of Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Sunday. The authorities are suspecting that the deaths could have been caused due to asphyxiation, as seven persons were sleeping in a room with an ‘angithi’ burning overnight. Post-mortem reports were awaited.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the members of Basukinath Dey’s family in Sidpahari village under Sadar Block did not wake up till around 9 am on Sunday. The villagers jumped over the boundary wall and knocked on their doors. However, there was no response. They then broke through the main door and went inside, where they saw seven members lying unconscious. All of them were rushed to the Sadar Hospital, where four of them were declared brought dead. The condition of two of three other family members was reported to be critical.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Rakesh Kumar said, “We are waiting for the post-mortem report. Also, we are hoping to get the statements of three other family members, once they gain consciousness. Prima facie, we are not suspecting any foul play. It is possible that asphyxiation — due to seven persons sleeping a room which was closed from all sides and an ‘angithi’ burning, could have resulted in the incident. But we can arrive at a conclusion formally only after the post-mortem reports are available.”

Apart from Dey, aged 42, his two daughters — Jiyamuni Kumari (14) and Lalita Kumari (8); and a son, Jiyaram Dey (11), also succumbed. Dey’s wife, Rinku Devi (38), another son Mukul (5) and Dey’s mother Rai Devi (65) were found unconscious.

Kumar said that the family had food and slept in one room. “We have collected food samples to check for possible poisoning. Dey, who had a successful aluminium utensil business, also did not have any debt or any strife within his family or any fight from outsiders. So, as of now, there is nothing to suspect foul play. We will go by the statements of those who have survived and post-mortem reports,” he said.

