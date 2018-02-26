Jharkhand: 4 Naxals killed in encounter, arms, ammunitions seized

Those killed were identified as Rakesh Bhuiyan, sub-zonal commander of a local Naxal group, and cadre members Lallu Yadav, Rinki and Ruby. (Photo for representational purpose) Those killed were identified as Rakesh Bhuiyan, sub-zonal commander of a local Naxal group, and cadre members Lallu Yadav, Rinki and Ruby. (Photo for representational purpose)

Four Naxals, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Palamu district today, officials said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am in the Lalaghati-Naudiha area of the district when a joint team of the 134th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police was out on an anti-Maoist operation, the officials added.

The bodies of the four Naxals were recovered, they said.

Those killed were identified as Rakesh Bhuiyan, sub-zonal commander of a local Naxal group, and cadre members Lallu Yadav, Rinki and Ruby. Bhuiyan was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, they said.

Two self-loading rifles (SLRs), five magazines and 219 bullets were also seized from the spot, the officials added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App