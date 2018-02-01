Jharkhand: 24 BJP MLAs want domicile policy tweaked

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Express File Photo: Kevin D’Souza) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Express File Photo: Kevin D’Souza)

The domicile policy, among the major policy decisions of the Jharkhand government, has led to problems for Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Two dozen BJP MLAs, besides a member of the party’s ally All-Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), have written a memorandum urging the Chief Minister to form a committee and tweak some provisions and the definition of “local”, citing “anger and disappointment among the people” over inconsistencies. The matter, which was raised during the truncated Assembly proceedings, would be looked into and justice assured, Das has said.

Seeking formation of a special committee of MLAs that would submit its report in three months, the seven-point memorandum signed by the MLAs reads: “The existing contradictions… of policy have led to great anger… if the issue is not sorted out in a serious manner, it is likely to increase.”

