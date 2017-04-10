Jharkhand: 2 cops killed in encounter with Maoists

Simdega district (Google Maps) Simdega district (Google Maps)

A sub-inspector in-charge of a police station and a constable were on Saturday night killed in an encounter with cadres of People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter Maoist group, in the Bano police station area of Jharkhand’s Simdega district, said police.

According to police, a team of around 22 district police personnel, including officers in charge of three police stations, approached the Girija Toli area following information that PLFI cadres were holed up in a hideout there.

“They patrolled the forest area and reached a house where the PLFI cadres were suspected to be in. As the police asked them to surrender, the PLFI cadres opened fire. Officer in-charge, Bano police station, Vidyapati Singh, and constable Turam Biruli took bullets and died on the spot. Another constable sustained injuries, but is out of danger. A search operation is on,” said Simdega SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

While Singh was from Palamu district, Biruli hailed from Chaibasa.

“The officer and constable were walking in single file, as per the procedure. They wanted the PLFI cadres to surrender, but the Maoists opened fire and fled. Their number appeared to be around five, but more could be hiding nearby,” the SP said. Asked why the policemen were not accompanied by CRPF personnel, Singh said it was not necessary that the paramilitary force and police carry out every operation jointly.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the two policemen killed in the incident. The families will continue to receive the salary of the policemen for the remainder of their service, said Das. He said the state will bear the cost of the education of their children.

