Jharkhand: 2 cops among 3 injured as tiff between teens leads to violence

Two policemen were among three injured after a tiff over a minor issue between teenagers of two communities snowballed into stone-pelting and firing on Monday night in Sadar police station area of West Singhbhum district.

The police said the situation was normal after authorities clamped Section 144 in around half-a-dozen localities in the area.

A few bikers from Gwalapatti area were attacked by residents of adjacent Barkandaj Toli over some petty issue around 8 pm on Monday, police said. Locals of both the areas then assembled on the spot and threw stones at each other. The police used force to disperse the crowd after unidentified persons opened fire.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to identify the people involved, West Singhbhum SP, Anish Gupta, said.

