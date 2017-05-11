Jharkhand: 2.22 lakh houses to be constructed under PMAY, says CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Express file photo) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Express file photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday said that 2.22 lakh houses would be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which would be completed in the next six months. “House warming ceremony would be celebrated during Jharkhand foundation week (in November), in which 2.22 lakh families will get house,” an official release quoting Das said.

The youth would get jobs during the construction of work and they were being imparted training of mason, plumber and electrician, he said and added they would be ready for job in a 15-day course.

Addressing a gathering at Namkum block in Ranchi district on the occasion of panchayat volunteers’ empowerment programme, Das said the panchayat volunteers had great responsibility in development villages. The survey done by them has enabled the real picture of villages.

Stating that census of homeless, widows and orphans in the villages were made, he said that welfare programmes would be prepared for them.

There are 18,000 orphans in the state and the state government would become guardians to them, he said, adding under-15 children would be admitted to residential schools. Two residential schools in Ranchi and Gumla were being constructed for above 15 years of age and they would be imparted skill training and connected with job, the chief minister said.

