Jharkhand: 13 dead, including four children in road mishap

At least 13 people, including four children and seven women, were killed in an accident between a truck carrying sand and an autorickshaw, on a bridge under Bharno police station area of Gumla district in Jharkhand on Sunday. Three injured are being treated at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

The driver and the helper of the truck are absconding, while the autorickshaw driver was killed in the accident. The victims were returning from a fair on Makar Sankranti when the collision happened. According to the police, at least 16 people, including the autorickshaw driver, were returning to Jatargarhi village from a fair at Ghaghari in Gumla when a truck, bearing a Chhattisgarh registration number, rammed into them on a bridge on River Paras around 9 pm. At least four persons died on the spot.

All the injured were rushed to RIMS, out of which nine succumbed. Three are under treatment, said a police officer. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Basia) B D Kujur said, “We are looking for the driver and the helper, the truck was carrying sand. We are investigating whether it had legal permits or not. A case has been registered. However, we have been ensuring that the victim’s families will be able to get the bodies of their near and dear ones after post-mortem.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed grief over the incidents and directed officials to ensure best possible treatment of victims. Senior ministers C P Singh and Ram Chandra Chandravanshi had also visited the hospitals late in the night to oversee relief measures.

