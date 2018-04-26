Jharkhand: 10 get life imprisonment for beating man to death

. The incident had occurred under Chandrapura police station area on April 4, 2017, and the man died on April 9. . The incident had occurred under Chandrapura police station area on April 4, 2017, and the man died on April 9.

A Bokaro court has awarded life imprisonment to 10 people accused of beating a 35-year-old man to death on the suspicion that he was a child-lifter. The incident had occurred under Chandrapura police station area on April 4, 2017, and the man died on April 9.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge-II, Ghulam Haider, at Tenughat Civil Court pronounced the judgment on Tuesday. All the convicts are residents of Narra village, where the incident took place.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of Nijamul Bibi, a relative of victim Shamsuddin Ansari, the latter had come to their home in Narra village on April 3. He had parked his motorcycle near the house. After some time, the motorcycle went missing. Some villagers were informed about it. However, Shamsuddin was told that the bike would be recovered by the next day.

On April 4, as per the complainant, a mob came to her house and dragged Shamsuddin out alleging that he was a child-lifter. They took him to the nearby Turi Tola and beat him up. The police rescued Shamsuddin and took him to hospital. He died five days later.

