Jharkhand: 1 Cong, 3 JMM MLAs suspended for unruly behaviour in Assembly last year

At least four MLAs, three from the main opposition party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and one from Congress, were Thursday suspended from the House for this session as well as the remainder of this financial year. They would also remain deprived of their wages, allowances and privileges as MLAs in this period.

The action has been taken against the MLAs for indulging in unruly behaviour and using unparliamentary language in the House, while targeting the Speaker in the previous session of the House on November 23.

The unruly scenes, which also included throwing of shoe by Sureen targeted at the Speaker, were witnessed when the state government brought the bill to amend the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Paragana Tenancy Act that was being opposed tooth and nail by a united opposition.

The decision was taken following a recommendation of the Ethics Committee to the same effect. Currently, the budget session of the House is on.

Three JMM MLAs to be suspended are: Shashi Bhushan Samad (Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district), Amit Mahato (Silli in Ranchi district) and Poulus Sureen (Torpa in Khunti district). The Congress MLA to be suspended is Irfan Ansari from Jamtara.

In his recommendation, the head of the ethics committee, Satyendra Nath Tiwari, said: Use of sprays, breaking the equipment of the House and use the same with target towards the Speaker, besides using unparliamentary language has stained the Parliamentary history.This is also contempt of the House and a breach of privilege.

The government had brought an ordinance last year to bring the amendments that would allow commercial use of lands owned by tribals, something that was not allowed in the existing norms of the CNT and SPT Acts.

However, the Ordinance did not get the approval of the President. Subsequently, the government decided to bring in the amendments by putting them on the table of the House. The new amendment Bill provided that the ownership rights of land would not change, a key point of contention. The Bill has to be approved by the Governor and then the President before it comes into effect.

