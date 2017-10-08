Jharkand BJP leader shot dead

Ranchi: A BJP leader was shot dead in his village in Kolebira police station area of Simdega district late Friday night. The police suspect the role of left-wing extremists, as the deceased leader was a former Maoist sub-zonal commander who joined the BJP in 2014. According to the police, Manoj Nagesia had gone to a local fair in Lachragarh village last night when an unidentified person shot at him near the house of an acquaintance, where he was reportedly headed to have dinner. The incident occurred around 10.30 pm. Nagesia was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Simdega, where he was declared brought dead.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das directed the Director General of Police to investigate the incident. He also expressed grief at the death. Simdega BJP MLA Vimla Pradhan said the incident was an attempt to weaken the BJP politically in the area as Nagesia had become popular among the people for his social service. The DGP has directed the IG (Zone) and DIG (Range) of Ranchi to constitute an SIT to probe the murder.

