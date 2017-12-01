Jhansi Nagar Nigam results: Counting underway for civic polls, BJP leading

Jhansi Nagar Nigam results: BJP candidate Ramteerth Singhal is leading in Jhansi. (Google Maps) Jhansi Nagar Nigam results: BJP candidate Ramteerth Singhal is leading in Jhansi. (Google Maps)

As counting for the Uttar Pradesh civic elections began on Friday, early trends in Jhansi Nigar Nigam indicated a win for BJP candidate Ramteerth Singhal, a businessman. The 60 wards in Jhansi went to polls on November 29 in the third phase along with other cities like Moradabad and Saharanpur. In 2012 civic polls, Kiran Verma had won the Jhansi seat for BJP.

The polling percentage of the third phase in 26 districts of the state witnessed a voter turnout of 53 per cent.

The major parties in the fray are BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress, BSP and AAP. The results are likely be declared towards the afternoon

The State Election Commission said counting is underway for 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishad and 438 nagar panchayats. The overall voter turnout had increased from 46.2 per cent in 2012 to 52.5 per cent.

The results are being closely watched since the civic polls are the first elections after Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister of the state in March. In 2012, BJP had a mayor in 12 out of the 16 municipal corporations.

Follow Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 Live Updates here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd