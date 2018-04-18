Jhansi cop caught on tape warning gangster of encounter dismissed

In 2007, Suneet Kumar Singh was dismissed following an inquiry, but joined the police force again in 2008 on a court directive. (Representational/PTI) In 2007, Suneet Kumar Singh was dismissed following an inquiry, but joined the police force again in 2008 on a court directive. (Representational/PTI)

Inspector Suneet Kumar Singh, who had been suspended for allegedly tipping off a criminal about an “impending encounter” and asking him to “manage” some BJP leaders in Jhansi district, was dismissed from service on Tuesday.

This is the second time he has faced such action. In 2007, he was dismissed following an inquiry, but joined the police force again in 2008 on a court directive.

In the audio clip that had surfaced on social media last week, a voice — purportedly the inspector’s — is heard telling gangster Lekhraj Singh Yadav about an encounter planned in Jhansi. Singh, who was the SHO of Mauranipur police station in the district, also allegedly asked Lekhraj to “manage” BJP’s Jhansi district president Sanjay Dubey and Rajeev Singh ‘Parichha’, the party MLA from Jhansi’s Babina constituency.

On Saturday, SSP Jhansi, Vinod Kumar had suspended Singh and ordered an inquiry against him. A press communique released by the Home Department on Tuesday stated that the decision to dismiss him was taken by DIG (Jhansi Range) Jawahar, on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Abhishek.

