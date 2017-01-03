Jharkhand govt recommends CBI probe in suspected rape, murder of enggering student

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday recommended inquiry by CBI into the murder and suspected rape of a young engineering student in Booty Mor area of the city on December 16. The burnt body of the girl was found in her father’s home, with police suspecting that she was raped before being killed. However, the police said that rape has not yet been conclusively proved.

Sources in the CM office said that the case was handed over to CBI five days after the father of the girl had met Chief Minister Raghubar Das over speedy investigation on December 30. The CM had reportedly assured him that, if the case was not solved soon, it would be handed over to the CBI. He had also claimed that the case should be solved soon. However, the police had not been able to make much headway, although it was working on several angles and the case was being monitored at the top level.

We had rounded up some suspects. One of them was from Ramgarh and was close to the victim. We had questioned him, but wanted to be sure about his involvement. DNA profiling of the suspects is being done. We were working on it from all possible angles,” said an officer associated with the case, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Asked whether rape was confirmed, the officer added that the police were yet to get a postmortem report. The incident had come to light on December 16 morning, when the former tenant of the victim’s father, who had built the house in Booty Mor area under Sadar police station, was asked by him to check why his daughter was not picking up the phone. The family lived in Ramgarh district, while the victim, a third year student of Computer Science Engineering in RTC Institute of Technology located in Ormanjhi, and her younger sister, a college student, used to live in the house built by their father.

At the time of the incident, the victim was said to have been alone, as her younger sister was in Ramgarh. At the outset, the police had been suspecting the involvement of somebody known to the victim. Her body was found without clothes. She was strangled with a mobile phone charger.

