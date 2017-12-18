Jews from across the globe attend rededication ceremony

Israel Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon inside the Beth El Synagogue Sunday; Outside the building. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Israel Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon inside the Beth El Synagogue Sunday; Outside the building. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Jews from across the country and the world attended the rededication ceremonies of two of Kolkata’s oldest synagogues — Beth El and Maghen David — in Burrabazar area on Sunday afternoon. As students of the Jewish Girls School sang the traditional Shalom Aleichem song at the restored Beth El synagogue, several members of the community were left speechless. Among them was Israel’s ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon. “It was an overwhelming ceremony. So many people from India and around the world have come here to participate in a very historic occasion. This is a huge message by the Jewish community of Kolkata, which has been a bridge between Judaism and other faiths, as well as between Israel and India.

The community is a part and parcel of this wonderful city. Not far from here are two Jewish schools. Since the Jewish community in Kolkata has become very small, almost all students of Jewish schools in Kolkata are either Muslims or Christians. That’s a huge message of co-existence of peace and harmony,” he said, adding that the Jewish community in India did not face any discrimination and persecution from the people of the country.

Beth El and Magen David were constructed in 1856 and 1884, respectively. The restoration of the synagogues began in 2015, for which architects and experts who had worked on other Indian monuments were brought to Kolkata from Delhi and Lucknow. Artisans were hired from Rajasthan and West Bengal as well, on the initiative of Kolkata’s Jewish community. Jews say these heritage structures are the two largest synagogues of the Far East. “We dedicate these restored synagogues to founders of both these houses of worship and to the collective memory of thousands of Jews of Kolkata. No funds from outside sources were received and the community made use of its own sources and took up all financial implications for the restoration,” said David R Ashkenazy, president and trustee of Beth El synagogue and secretary of Maghen David. The Society for Heritage Conservation and Preservation was involved in the restoration work.

“The synagogues were in a dilapidated condition and had to be restored properly. It took us over two years to complete the work. Over 200 skilled workers and artists were deployed for restoration work. We wanted to retain the authenticity of the synagogues and the outcome has been good,” consultant to the organisation, A G Krishna Menon, told The Indian Express.

Among a large number of Jews who had flown in from Israel to witness the event was Raon Schmidt-Bared, who works as an accountant in a pharmaceutical firm. “I heard about the rededication ceremony of these synagogues and just had to come. It is amazing to hear about the history of this place and suddenly, it is coming alive. It was a very moving and emotional experience. I am happy to be here,” Schmidt-Bared, who attended the ceremony with his wife, told this newspaper.

Ron Merkel, who is from Israel and based in Bangalore, told The Indian Express, “I used to work at the Museum of the Jewish People in Israel. The history of our community and synagogues have always interested me. It is very exciting for us to visit these places,” Merkel said. Jo Cohen, a member of Kolkata’s Jewish community, said, “We thank our friends and well-wishers who have supported our cause. We also thank those who have come from far corners of the world.

Jews from Canada, Australia, the US and other countries were also present. For Sarah Silas Brown, who was born and raised in Kolkata, it was an emotional journey back to her roots. “I had migrated to Canada in 1974. My parents got married in Beth El synagogue in 1946. It is a very emotional moment for me to be present here today,” she said.

After the ceremonies, prayers for the Jewish community were held by Rabbi David Rivkin, following by students singing traditional songs.

